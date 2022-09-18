Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase

A vehicle bypasses the I-35 checkpoint and then fails to stop
By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department.

The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35.

Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop, leading them on a chase.

Lieutenant Angel Esparza with Encinal Police Department said the teen by the name of Jacob Garcia is from Nuevo Laredo.

The chase went on for many miles until it came to a stop.

“The vehicle then evaded custody and commenced the pursuit that went towards highway 83, FM 133, and back to south I-35 where the vehicle came to a stop at the seven-mile marker in the outskirts of Laredo,” said Lieutenant Angel Esparza.

The vehicle was spiked by law enforcement.

Esparza said the driver tried to run away but was caught.

Several undocumented immigrants were found and were turned over to United States Border Patrol custody.

The driver was taken to the La Salle County Jail on multiple charges.

