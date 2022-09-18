Shop Local
Plenty of Sun, Widely Scattered Showers

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fairly hot, marginally moist airmass lies above south Texas. There is just enough moisture available for daytime heating and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze to pop up widely scattered showers. Most places most of the time will just be partly cloudy. The atmosphere will dry out a bit by Wednesday, likely ending the chance of the scattered showers.

