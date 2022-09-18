Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital.

A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue.

The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside down.

According to emergency responders with the Laredo Fire Department, a 72-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in a serious condition.

The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.

