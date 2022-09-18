Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo

Rollover accident leaves one woman injured,
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital.

A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue.

The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside down.

According to emergency responders with the Laredo Fire Department, a 72-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in a serious condition.

The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
Closing arguments begin in 2019 murder trial
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; manhunt underway
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI

Latest News

Accident reported in west Laredo
Accident reported in west Laredo
.
Player of the Week Cigarroa
.
Zapata vs. Roma
.
LBJ vs. EWCONOMEDES