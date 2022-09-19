Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in west Laredo
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; suspect in custody
Closing arguments begin in 2019 murder trial
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

73 Undocumented Immigrants found in Central Laredo
73 Undocumented Immigrants found in Central Laredo
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP