73 Undocumented Migrants Found in Stash House

The group had people from different Latin American countries
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The discovery of stash houses continues in the Gateway City.

This past Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public safety noticed suspicious activity at a residence in Central Laredo. During their investigation with Border Patrol, they discovered 73 undocumented immigrants. Of them, 60 were males and 13 were female from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

They were all turned over to Border Patrol custody.

