Accident reported on east Saunders

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning.

The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m.

Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages.

No word on if anyone was injured at the moment.

KGNS News will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

