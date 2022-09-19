City Council preview: Non-profits to receive funding

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several nonprofit organizations in Laredo are expected to receive thousands of dollars’ worth of help from the City of Laredo.

It’s one of many items up for discussion during the next City Council meeting.

During Monday’s meeting, members will discuss authorizing interim city manager to award several constructs as part of the 2022 Emergency Solutions Grant program made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Approximately $202,437.00 will head over to Bethany House of Laredo, Inc., for shelter operations, provision of essential services, street outreach services, homelessness prevention assistance, rapid re-housing assistance, and homeless management information system.

Meanwhile, $40,000.00 is expected to go to Casa de Misericordia (CASA) for the operations of their shelter.

Plus $24,063.00 will be awarded to the Holding Institute for shelter operations, provision of essential services, and homeless management information system.

Councilmembers are also asking the interim city manager to award Laredo Main Street $70,000 for a phone survey relating to the downtown district.

Other items up for discussion include upgrades to the Benavides Baseball Complex, discussion on the EPA’s visit to Laredo, and behind closed doors council will consult with attorneys concerning legal issues regarding the case involving former assistant city manager Kristina Hale.

Hale is suing the City of Laredo.

Hale had told KGNS exclusively that her termination was punishment for reporting “ongoing acts of retaliation and unfair treatment” against tenured employees.

