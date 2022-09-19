Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A former pastor is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides.

Benavides is a former pastor as well as an adult foster parent.

He was taken to the county jail and the case remains under investigation.

“Sexual assault is a very heinous crime, and to allegedly commit such an assault on a person with disabilities is even worse.” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The sheriff’s office continues to encourage the community to report any illegal activity by calling 956-415-BUST(2878).

