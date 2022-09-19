Hotter and Drier Mid/Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass that has brought 100F+ heat to Kansas during Sunday and today will expand southward during the next several days. We could still see a widely scattered shower with daytime heating and the arrival of the sea breeze from the coast on Tuesday. The drier air will edge in on Wednesday, pretty much ending our scattered shower chances, and will raise our temperatures higher into the 90′s.

