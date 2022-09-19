Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased but it depends; as new variants continue to develop, the number of cases start to spike.

During a recent interview, President Joe Biden stated that the pandemic is a thing of the past, but some say it is far from over.

After more than two years of dealing with facemasks and vaccines, many could say that the end of the pandemic is near.

During an interview on 60 minutes, President Biden said the pandemic was over.

“The pandemic is over we still have a problem with covid we still work on it, but the pandemic is over”, said President Biden.

KGNS asked people about the president’s comments and while the cases have gone down, some say it’s not over.

Rene Madrigal says even though case numbers have dropped he continues to take care of himself.

“I’m not going to risk it you know until you know that I can really see that it’s over”, said Madrigal.

World Health Leaders have said the end of the pandemic is near, but that doesn’t mean another spike can occur if other variants emerge.

Laredo Health Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain says they continue to report COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

“We have recorded here in the City of Laredo more than 825 positive confirmed and probable cases, so it is still COVID-19 in the community”, said Dr. Chamberlain.

They have also reported one death in the last 10 days.

Dr. Chamberlain says even though cases have gone down due to the vaccination efforts, testing and prevention people should still protect themselves.

He says with the winter months approaching people can get flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“We do recommend that persons in the community get access to the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine update and also your sessional influenza vaccine”, said Dr. Chamberlain.

All COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be found at the health department.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center and the World Health Organization still has the coronavirus listed as a public health emergency.

