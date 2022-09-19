Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative.

During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide.

Council will also get a presentation from Earth Justice.

Last week, the EPA held a town hall meeting to address the ethylene oxide being emitted into the Laredo air.

Many residents asked the agency to install air monitors in the community.

EPA representatives said they couldn’t immediately promise to install them but would look into it.

Other items on the agenda include:

A presentation on the drought conditions affecting Laredo, potential adoption of an emergency plan when there’s an outage at any of the trade bridges and a closed-door discussion about contemplated litigation with former Laredo Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale.

The Laredo City Council meeting starts at 5:30 over at City Hall.

