Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative.

During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide.

Council will also get a presentation from Earth Justice.

Last week, the EPA held a town hall meeting to address the ethylene oxide being emitted into the Laredo air.

Many residents asked the agency to install air monitors in the community.

EPA representatives said they couldn’t immediately promise to install them but would look into it.

Other items on the agenda include:

A presentation on the drought conditions affecting Laredo, potential adoption of an emergency plan when there’s an outage at any of the trade bridges and a closed-door discussion about contemplated litigation with former Laredo Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale.

The Laredo City Council meeting starts at 5:30 over at City Hall.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Accident reported in west Laredo
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury

Latest News

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?
Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative
Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two
LISD sees increase in flu cases