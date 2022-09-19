Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza.

Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

His las known address is 1000 Tesoro Plaza.

Mendoza is wanted on assault causing serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a $1,000 reward.

