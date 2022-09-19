Shop Local
No sign of autumn just yet

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer.

On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.

We were hoping to get some chance of rain but most of that has not made its way beyond Corpus Christi.

The mid-90s will carry on into the week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For our first day of fall we’ll hit a high of about 98 degrees, so not feeling like the fall season just yet.

We’ll continue to remain in the upper 90s as we head into the first official weekend of fall with clear and sunny skies.

Yolanda Villarreal says she is hopeful for a relief in temperatures that should make its way by Monday of next week.

Only time will tell what that looks like!

