Sex offender caught trying to enter U.S.
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught trying to enter the country illegally again.
Last Thursday, 25-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Castro was found with a group of undocumented people.
Records revealed that Castro was convicted before for indecent liberties with a child.
He was sentenced to over a year in prison.
He remains in custody pending further investigation.
