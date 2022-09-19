Sex offender caught trying to enter U.S.

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught trying to enter the country illegally again.

Last Thursday, 25-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Castro was found with a group of undocumented people.

Records revealed that Castro was convicted before for indecent liberties with a child.

He was sentenced to over a year in prison.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

