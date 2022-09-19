Shop Local
Sex offender caught trying to enter U.S.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is caught trying to enter the country illegally again.

Last Thursday, 25-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Castro was found with a group of undocumented people.

Records revealed that Castro was convicted before for indecent liberties with a child.

He was sentenced to over a year in prison.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two
LISD sees increase in flu cases
Sex offender caught trying to enter U.S.
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force