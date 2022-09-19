Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in west Laredo
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase
25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Closing arguments begin in 2019 murder trial
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder

Latest News

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre...
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world