UISD holds crisis prevention training for employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD held a “Crisis Prevention” training for several employees at the district to keep students safe in the classrooms.

It’s a training the district conducts once a year to learn how to de-escalate certain behaviors from students who can cause harm to themselves or to others.

While the training is focused primarily on special education students, it can also apply to all situations in general.

A new topic that is being discussed consists of anxiety cases brought on by the pandemic after students spent two years learning virtually.

Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary School Principal Dr. Adriana Vela says after the covid pandemic and learning online, a lot of students have developed social emotional issues that they are having trouble with.

“This training is highly important so that as educators we’re able to meet their emotional needs in a soft manner and help them to get redirected in a positive way so that they can have success in the classroom emotionally, socially, and academically because behavior always impacts learning and that’s what we’re trying to do for our students and this training’s great”, said Dr. Vela.

Employees also got a refresher on all the latest and updated intervention techniques they can use in the classrooms.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.