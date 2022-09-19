Webb County to acquire equipment for better election security

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is looking to increase security ahead of the upcoming elections.

Officials are looking to acquire security carts with bars to store ballot boxes and equipment on Election Day to reduce the chances of tampering.

Only people with certain authority will be in charge of moving the ballot boxes with access to a special key in the chain of custody.

The Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says that security has not been a problem here locally, but he says the elections office has received several questions regarding transparency.

“On my end, it’s just, so the public can be secure. That there’s no tampering going along. I mean, we’ve never had issues, but that has been an issue that has been brought up recently. And not necessarily by constituents within Webb County, but I have been getting a lot of requests, a lot of requests for information from individuals from outside of Webb County”, said Castillo.

They are also looking to acquire voting stations used in other cities that allow people to cast their ballots with ensured privacy.

Each election booth for four voters could cost up to $1,400.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, November 8.

