Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County Judge is expected to receive some much-needed help from a full time employee.

During Commissioner Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Place Two Oscar Liendo requested to open a full-time position to help with the extra workload.

Liendo says due to the increase in cases in a post-pandemic setting, the extra help will be useful.

“I have seven employees and I am petitioning for my part time to become a full time because of the post-pandemic increase in civil cases, the 2019 state rule that increased my civil case amount from 10,000 to 20,000 and along with the new truancy cases that are coming this year so that’s why I am looking for that part time employee to become a full-time employee”, said Judge Liendo.

In the end, commissioner approved the full-time position effective immediately.

