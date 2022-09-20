Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Another summer day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday Moring warm and muggy in the upper 70s this morning then it will be getting hot.

Mostly sunny with a high of 99 but feeling like 107.

Today a combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 .

Remember stay cool, check your car before you lock , don’t forget about your pets and stay hydrated drink plenty of water.

For the reminder of the week sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s and a triple digit this week.

Slight chance of rain will start to pop up by the weekend into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter and Drier Mid/Late Week
No sign of autumn just yet
No sign of autumn just yet
No sign of autumn just yet
No sign of autumn just yet
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Plenty of Sun, Widely Scattered Showers