Another summer day
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday Moring warm and muggy in the upper 70s this morning then it will be getting hot.
Mostly sunny with a high of 99 but feeling like 107.
Today a combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 .
Remember stay cool, check your car before you lock , don’t forget about your pets and stay hydrated drink plenty of water.
For the reminder of the week sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s and a triple digit this week.
Slight chance of rain will start to pop up by the weekend into early next week.
Have a great Tuesday.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.