Another summer day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday Moring warm and muggy in the upper 70s this morning then it will be getting hot.

Mostly sunny with a high of 99 but feeling like 107.

Today a combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 .

Remember stay cool, check your car before you lock , don’t forget about your pets and stay hydrated drink plenty of water.

For the reminder of the week sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s and a triple digit this week.

Slight chance of rain will start to pop up by the weekend into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday.

