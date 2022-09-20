Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night.

The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire without injuries.

Officials say the house was abandoned.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.