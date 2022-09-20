Shop Local
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night.

The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire without injuries.

Officials say the house was abandoned.

City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
Martin High School encourages students to register to vote
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
