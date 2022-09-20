Shop Local
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park

Chemical Spill
Chemical Spill(Associated Press)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park.

Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St.

As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment.

The situation is under control as Laredo Fire HazMat is on scene and there are no reported injuries or harm to anyone at this time.

