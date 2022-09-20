City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo approved funding as part of the ongoing efforts to monitor the air for ethylene oxide.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members said they would agree to fund the air monitoring initiative in Laredo.

This comes after it was revealed possible dangerous levels of ethylene oxide are being released by a local sterilization company.

The WatchDog Group, Laredo Clean Air Coalition, and in coordination with earth justice is asking the city of Laredo, Webb County, United and Laredo ISD to contribute to the cost of the program.

The total cost of the program is estimated at $175,000 for five weeks of monitoring.

The City of Laredo approved to fund the difference in cost after the other three entities make a contribution.

