Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns

City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs.

A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.

Community members will have the opportunity to share their input as the city works to develop a framework of needs and concerns for people with special needs and autism. The idea to create a master plan was first approved by council back in June.

City entities such as Laredo Fire, Laredo Police, and the Laredo Health Department will also be contributing to the master plan.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

Martin High School encourages students to register to vote
Martin High School encourages students to register to vote
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair