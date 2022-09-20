City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs.

A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.

Community members will have the opportunity to share their input as the city works to develop a framework of needs and concerns for people with special needs and autism. The idea to create a master plan was first approved by council back in June.

City entities such as Laredo Fire, Laredo Police, and the Laredo Health Department will also be contributing to the master plan.

