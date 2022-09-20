Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a three-story Chicago apartment building on Tuesday morning. The building has partially collapsed.

Six people have been taken to the hospital, with three victims serious to critical, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The apartment building blast occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials said, and at least 10 ambulances were on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An adjacent building is being evacuated, and searches are underway, the fire department said.

A mass casualty EMS bus is heading to Washington and Central, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago...
First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago Tuesday.(Chicago Fire Department via Twitter)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she is aware of the incident and is “closely monitoring the events and both the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Buildings are onsite at the collapse. We will provide updates as the situation develops.”

The source of the explosion isn’t known, but bricks from the building could be seen covering the ground and nearby cars.

A bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase

Latest News

First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says