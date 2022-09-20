Hotter and Drier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass over the central Great Plains and mid Mississippi Valley will expand southward, bringing lower afternoon humidity, and should do away with scattered afternoon showers during the next several afternoons. Temperatures, while not reaching 100F, will reach the mid to upper 90′s. A slightly more moist airmass from the gulf may bring chances of widely scattered afternoon showers to reappear over south Texas on the weekend and early next week,

