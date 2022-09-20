Juan David Ortiz appears in court four years after alleged killings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four years since four women were killed allegedly by the hands of a former federal agent.

Juan David Ortiz appeared for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 406th Judicial District Court.

Attorneys went over evidence including surveillance video from gas stations that he had stopped at during the night of the alleged killings.

During Ortiz’s last pre-trial, it was announced that the trial will take place in San Antonio with jury selection set for Oct. 21.

