Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Juan David Ortiz appears in court four years after alleged killings

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four years since four women were killed allegedly by the hands of a former federal agent.

Juan David Ortiz appeared for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 406th Judicial District Court.

Attorneys went over evidence including surveillance video from gas stations that he had stopped at during the night of the alleged killings.

During Ortiz’s last pre-trial, it was announced that the trial will take place in San Antonio with jury selection set for Oct. 21.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase

Latest News

Midwest Sterilization
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night