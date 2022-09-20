LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center (LMC) hosted its “Healthy Connections” fair on Tuesday, September 20.

Health practitioners at the fair focused on providing information and free medical services to the elderly. This is the first time the hospital put on the health fair. They had over 13 booths set up offering a range of free medical services to patients.

Priscilla Salinas with LMC said, “We have a whole bunch of booths today. We have booths for blood pressure, glucose, stroke, heart, alzheimer’s disease. We also have our family medicine practitioners. We are also partnering with LCC and TAMIU nursing students who are helping us at each of the booths. So it’s an exciting event.”

Attendees were also able to play some games and get some free goodies at the fair.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.