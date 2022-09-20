Martin High School encourages students to register to vote

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting starts October 24 but before you can head out to the polls, you must register to vote. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day and many around the country took their first step.

One by one, students made their way to the front of the gym at Martin High School. Ashley Flores is one of the hundreds of students taking that first time to register to vote. “I am voting this year to make my voice be heard this year. I have seen laws and I think there needs to be a change,” said Flores.

She says some of the topics she is keeping an eye on are at the state level like the Texas Heartbeat Act and gun control.

However, stats have recently shown young adults are the ones that don’t sign up to vote. That’s why teacher Jesus Padilla says he guides students when it comes to knowing about registering to vote or who will be on the ballot. “A lot of younger people think that what was going on doesn’t affect them, but it does really affect them. It affects the education system, and it affects in some cases the welfare programs some of their families maybe receive,” said Padilla.

People that are 17 years and 10 months of age and who will turn 18 years old by Election Day can register to vote. In 2020, Webb County had a little over 137,000 registered voters but only a little bit over 49% of them actually went out to the polls. Now, an organization is coming to schools to make sure young people have their voice heard on Election Day.

Gloria Jackson was one of the volunteers that explained to students once they register that they will receive a small card in the mail. “They will receive in the mail a voter registration card and with that, they will be able to get out and vote at their precincts or to the early voting,” said Jackson.

Early voting in Texas begins October 24 and Election day is November 8. If you didn’t get a chance to register to vote today, you have until October 11. On Election Day, eligible voters must bring their identification to cast their votes.

