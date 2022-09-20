Settlement approved by city of Laredo regarding former assistant city manager, Kristina Hale

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo approves a settlement in the case relating to the former assistant city manager, Kristina Hale.

On Monday’s city council meeting, the city discussed behind closed doors the lawsuit filed by Hale in June. The recommendation to settle included accepting Hale’s resignation rather than the termination.

Hale will be a limited employee with the city of Laredo and will serve as a consultant for the council. She will remain as a consultant for 12 months. Her contract includes medical benefits, and retirement equal to what she last received.

Roxanne Perez Stevens, special counselor and attorney for the city of Laredo was asked by council if this was the best decision to which Perez stated it was “in the best interest of the city.”

District 8 council member Alyssa Cigarroa opposed the motion to approve the settlement. However, the motion was passed.

According to Hale’s attorney, she was terminated without explanation and without receiving the completed findings of a three-month-long investigation into her allegations.

In January, KGNS reported on a grievance allegedly filed by Hale with the City’s Human Resource Department that included allegations of a toxic work environment, inappropriate behavior by members of city management, information leaked to social media personalities, and even an instance of alleged mismanagement of city funds.

Hale’s approval of the settlement is pending.

