Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm.

Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest for deadly conduct.

It all began on Sunday, September 18 around 7:55 p.m. when sheriff deputies were called out to Pinzon Road, off Highway 359 due to shots being fired. When deputies got there, they found the three men on a field by Francisco Guerra, Jr. Road. Deputies also found an AK-47 assault rifle, an AR-15, a 22-caliber rifle, and a Walter 9-millimeter pistol.

A residence on Nacogdoches Road was hit by a stray bullet. The family says it hit the kitchen wall inches from where they were sitting.

The men were taken to Webb County jail, each on a $5,000 bond.

For more headlines. click here.

