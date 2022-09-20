Shop Local
‘They saved me’: Good Samaritans rescue man whose wheelchair got stuck on train tracks

A man in Massachusetts says two good Samaritans helped save his life after his wheelchair got stuck on train tracks. (Source: WBZ, TIDWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Paul Burton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is grateful after a couple of good Samaritans helped save his life.

Jamarc Tidwell’s wheelchair got stuck on train tracks over the weekend, and a train was on its way. But he said the quick thinking of two strangers is why he is alive.

Sometimes, people can make a difference in someone else’s life. Matt and Megan Pohl are those for Tidwell.

On Sept. 18, before the New England Patriots game, the Pohls said they noticed a man who needed to be rescued after his wheelchair got stuck on the tracks in Holbrook.

Megan Pohl said she helped pull the wheel-bound man off tracks.

“It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track. I don’t think he realized what was about to happen,” Megan Pohl said.

The Pouls said they jumped in to help the man without hesitation.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get hit trying to get him off,” Matt Pohl said.

And the Pohls got the chance to meet up again with Tidwell on Monday.

“They saved me from the train, thank you,” Tidwell said.

The 27-year-old Tidwell said he has special needs and is semi-independent. But that day, he needed some help.

Tidwell said he also needs a new electric wheelchair. The one he has is not working correctly, which is why he got stuck. He is a huge Patriots fan and was on his way to grab a coffee before the game when the incident happened.

When police arrived, Tidwell was already safely off the tracks but still wanted his coffee for the game. So, a Holbrook police officer bought him one after the ordeal.

As for the good Samaritans, they said they hope others in need would also get the same help.

