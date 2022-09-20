UISD’s uniform grace period expires

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Prior to the beginning of the school year, the United Independent School District (UISD) implemented a grace period for clothing items that complied with the standardized dress code. The district decided to give parents and students extra time due to supply shortages.

Tuesday, September 20 is the final day of that grace period. Starting Wednesday, September 21, all students will be expected to be in full compliance with the standardized dress code.

For a full list of the student dress code guidelines, you can click here.

