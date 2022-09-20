Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night.

It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building.

Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in a vehicle rollover.

No word yet on any injuries but we’ll keep you posted on any details as they become available.

