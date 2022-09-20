Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night.

It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building.

Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in a vehicle rollover.

No word yet on any injuries but we’ll keep you posted on any details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Jorge Ariel Benavides
Former pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault
Accident reported on Saunders
Accident reported on east Saunders
Oswaldo Mendoza
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the...
Seventeen-year-old leads Encinal Police on chase
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter and Drier Mid/Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast