Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved.

It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.

Jesse Gonzalez with precinct one said the funds coming from this increase will go towards improvements for the Rio Bravo water plant, but that it will take time to see those benefits. “This is a gradual step that we took. Nothing drastic, and I just wanted to explain to the constituents that we did something, I think, that needed to be done. Although I voted against it, I do agree with our colleagues,” said Gonzalez.

The county has started an assistance program for people who have gotten a water disconnection notice. People can call the number 956-523-4460 for more information.

