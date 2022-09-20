Shop Local
Woman admits to importing drugs in aloe vera jugs

File photo: Meth
File photo: Meth(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman admits to importing meth in aloe vera jugs.

As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted to committing the crime.

During a secondary inspection, CBP agents found over 80 pounds of liquid meth.

Ramirez was hired to move the drugs into the country.

She was told to bring her children along for the ride to make the trip look legitimate.

Sentencing will be set on a later date.

