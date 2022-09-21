Shop Local
CBP sees increase in traffic during Mexican holiday

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saw an increase in traffic at the international bridges this past weekend and it could be a sign of what’s to come.

CBP says they processed about 41,000 vehicles over the entire Mexican Independence weekend. They also issued more than 6,000 I-94 tourist permits.

If you compare that with the same weekend last year, CBP processed more than 26,000 vehicles and less than 1,000 permits due to the pandemic.

Now that the travel restrictions have been lifted, CBP says they expect to see an increase in the upcoming vacation periods as well. Rick Pauza with CBP said, ”If this weekend was any indication, we’ll definitely experience an increase in traffic over the Christmas holiday, of course, Holy Week around Easter time and summer travel.”

CBP advises travelers to have all their documents ready when crossing the border to speed up the process and have traffic flow smoothly.

