Emilio Garcia comes back home after winning the 2022 Team USA International Invitational.

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Laredo native Emilio Garcia came back home after competing in the 2022 Team USA international Invitational in Colorado Springs.

Garcia fought against several fighters from different countries on his way to become the number one light welterweight from team USA.

Emilio is remaining active before going back to Colorado Springs for another Team USA training camp.

