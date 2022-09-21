Governor Abbott declares drug cartels terrorists

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has declared a new public enemy for the State of Texas.

During a roundtable discussion on the fentanyl crisis along the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Wednesday declaring drug cartels “Terrorists.”

Governor Abbott was joined by the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw and local officials in midland.

The discussion focused on border security efforts specifically on the growing fentanyl crisis in the State of Texas.

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer and Texans are victimized by Mexican Cartels that produce and import it. So, cartels are terrorists and it’s time that we started treating them that way. So today I have issued this executive order designating cartels as terrorists in texas and directing the texas department of public safety to take immediate action to, among other things, identify gangs that are supporting Mexican cartels and work to seize assets as well as disrupt cartel networks”, said Governor Abbott.

Abbott also says he sent a letter to the White House requesting they do the same.

