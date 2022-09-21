How many migrants are bused out of Laredo?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The influx of migrants does not show any signs of slowing down at the border and the City of Laredo is no stranger to this activity.

As a result, busing migrants to northern cities continues to happen on a daily basis.

Up to 26 buses with migrants depart from Laredo on a daily basis.

For several months, dozens of buses filled with migrants have been heading north away from border cities.

Many of those buses are coming straight out of Laredo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the number of migrants will continue to soar and they are seeing a high number of Middle Eastern, Asian, and even people from Europe coming to our border.

Cuellar says many of his colleagues and others across the country are now understanding what it’s like to live on the border.

“Out of the 21, 26 buses that we send out in Laredo a day, they either are taken over to San Antonio, Corpus Christi to be flown out, or to other places outside the State of Texas. Some of those buses out of Laredo are IC, and some of the other buses are Holding Institute and Catholic Charities, they are working with other NGO’s”, said Cuellar.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has encountered thousands of people coming into the country illegally.

Cuellar says federal entities need help.

Congressman Cuellar says the 21 to 26 daily buses account for only 1 of 9 Border Patrol Sectors in the Laredo Sector.

