Laredo encourages bookworms to get a library card

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are halfway through the month of September and the Laredo Library is inviting fellow bookworms to sign up for a library card.

This weekend, the Laredo Public Library will be celebrating National Library Card Month with a slew of activities going on at the different city libraries.

Some of the benefits of having a library card includes checking out books, movies and even video games.

The library also has e-books and audio books available online.

The McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library will be having a book sale where they will be selling books all kinds.

They will also be having several activities for the kids to enjoy.

It all gets underway this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 19020 Palo Blanco.

