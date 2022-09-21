LPD proposes overtime for officers to help ease flow of traffic on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working on a possible temporary solution that would help with the flow of traffic seen on Mines Road.

On Monday, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino went before City Council for a proposal.

It included paying five of its officer’s overtime.

From Monday through Friday, a high volume of trailers reported during peak hours, which begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

The traffic stretches east to west near the World Trade Bridge.

Chief Trevino presented a graph that showed three possible options:

Option A: 5 hours for 52 weeks, overtime$409,500, average fringe benefits $143,325.00 totaling $552,825.00

Option B: 4 hours for 52 weeks, overtime $327,600, average fringe benefits $114,660.00 totaling $442,260.00

Option C: 3 hours for 52 weeks, overtime $245,700, average fringe benefits $85,995.00 totaling $331,695.00

The average overtime rate per officer is $63.00 dollars.

“The traffic will remain, but we will make sure the traffic is flowing with the lights, managing the lights, managing intersections that there no blocked intersections. That continues to be an issue”, said Chief Trevino.

Paying officers overtime is just one of the many solutions that was presented during Monday’s City Council meeting.

One of the possible solutions to help with the traffic is working with TXDOT and DPS.

Another alternative is to have a staging area for trailers.

“A holding parking lot, so we can park these tractors and get them off the streets. Have them stage in a certain location, but we have to strategize and find the land and see how that can happen. It’s not going to happen soon”, said Trevino.

District Three Councilmember, Mercurio Martinez III, addressed the reasoning behind overtime instead of assigning permanent officers in the area.

“If we take from one area of the city and put them in another, for example, the option would be to close our park police unit and put all those officers here or downtown. There is a need for officers to stay where they are at”, said Chief Trevino.

The funding to pay the officers overtime would come from bridge operations.

Additionally, Chief Trevino will look into bringing back a reserve officer to help with the issue.

No action has been taken.

