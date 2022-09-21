National Night Out to take place October 4

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has announced that this year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4.

Every first Tuesday of October, local law enforcement agencies participate in the occasion as they get to know their community a little bit better. This year, mascots will participate in a dance-off. There will be exhibits where kids will be able to get a closer look at the vehicles officers use.

Investigator Joe Baeza said, ”Families bring their children, which is the goal. We want them to know their officers in ideal settings. Oftentimes, when people get to meet officers, it’s under an emergency situation, it’s usually a bad experience, and so this is an opportunity to meet under better surroundings and circumstances.”

This year’s event will take place at the Sames Auto Arena on October 4. The fun will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.