LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Nancy is looking for a new place to call home.

Nancy is nice little scruffy puppy who is roughly four-months old.

She loves to be around people as well as other dogs.

While she can be a very playful pet, she can also tire out very easily and fall asleep, so she would make the perfect house pet.

If you would like to adopt Nancy, you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at (956) 724-8364.

