Sponsorship opportunities available for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the date nears for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the local planning committee says sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Held annually in more than 500 communities nationwide, the Walk is the largest event raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease with sponsors of all levels helping lead the way.

PV Villasenor-Sandell, the development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said the sooner that they have the information, the better so that they can start putting everything together. “We don’t want to leave anyone out. We want to thank everyone. We want to give everyone the credit that they deserve wherever they land on the spectrum. But if you’ve given $500, if you’ve given $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, we want to make sure that we do not miss you. You then have the opportunity to be at the Walk with us to have a table, and chairs. We ask all of our sponsors to bring their canopies with all your beautiful information, and swag. It’s just so great that you get to go table to table, picking up some great stuff,” said Villasenor-Sandell.

Businesses that would like to help sponsor the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can call PV Villasenor-Sandell at 210-963-5638. The sponsorship deadline is next Wednesday, September 28.

