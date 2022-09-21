Shop Local
Still Hot, but Lower Afternoon Humidity

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air has expanded south into our area from northern Texas. Nighttime humidity will still be fairly high as we lose contact with drier air aloft. The stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating will bring lower afternoon humidity Thursday and Friday. Slightly more humid air will return during the weekend. A much cooler airmass is passing by to our north, it will not reach south of northern Texas.

