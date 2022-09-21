Shop Local
Stronger Together Foundation aims to conquer cancer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as the month approaches, one organization is looking to hold an event that aims to conquer cancer.

The Stronger Together Cancer Foundation is inviting the community to take part in a walk, Zumba and health fair.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m.

It will be held at the Casa Blanca Golf Course, the walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m., the Zumba will start at 9:30 a.m. and the expo will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, and trophies for participants.

The Stronger Together organization provides support to those who have been affected by breast cancer.

For more information on the event or the organization call 210-777-2139 or click here.

