LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning warm and sunny day a high in the upper 90s .

Tonight warm with clear skies a low in the upper 70s.

For the remainder of the week highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

A slight chances of rain early next week isolated to scattered showers some spots remaining dry.

Have a good day.

