Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice.

During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.

Moreno has been asking to be reinstated as a city employee while his unlawful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. The ruling also states Moreno needs to be awarded back pay and benefits since being terminated.

After today’s ruling, the city released a statement saying it plans to appeal the decision.

Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
Three charged with discharging a firearm
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
