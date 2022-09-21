UISD holds workshop stressing importance of communication

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) held a special workshop on Wednesday, September 21, stressing the importance of communication between teachers, the campus, and parents.

They met with a committee of parents to get some feedback on how to better get information out. They dealt with a wide spectrum of topics, from school closures to weather emergencies.

Nereida Ramon, a counselor at Antonio Gonzalez Middle School, said, “It’s important because we always want to promote that communication, that relationship we have with our parents. It’s important they know what is going on. If we have an event, if we have a parent session, if there’s a school closure, anything we have coming up, it is important to have that line of communication with our parents.”

Parents are able to get the necessary information through an app called Parent’s Square as well as email and text.

