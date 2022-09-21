UISD takes part in Adopt-A-School initiative for safer campuses

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In a few days, it will be four months since the shooting of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde. Since then, law enforcement agencies across the state including Laredo and Webb County have been looking for ways to keep their campuses safe.

On Wednesday, September 20, several officers joined a pledge set forth by Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar. Several UISD officers signed up to ‘adopt a school.’ As part of Operation Safety Shield, the officers will go to a school, let their presence be known to give students, staff, and parents a sense of security.

“Everybody has kids, either a relative or someone that says I’m going to take care of so and so school. Why? Because they have kids there and I don’t think a law enforcement agency is going to deny their officers to go by, say hello, walk the hallways and say hello to the kids and maybe have lunch with them, if permitted,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

KGNS reached out to LISD and other law enforcement agencies on their role regarding school security. Laredo ISD has 88 sworn peace officers. Three are assigned to their high schools, two to their middle schools, and one per elementary.

According to the Webb County Constable Office for precinct two, each of their 13 deputies is assigned to a school. No word yet if they will join the pledge.

